Premier League:Spurs’ Richarlison to return in ‘coming weeks’ after groin surgery

Richarlison said he had struggled with health problems for the past eight months and decided to go under the knife.

Published : Nov 09, 2023 23:02 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Tottenham Hotspur’s Richarlison reacts during a match.
FILE PHOTO: Tottenham Hotspur’s Richarlison reacts during a match. | Photo Credit: Reuters / David Klein
Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison has undergone groin surgery that will rule him out of action for a few weeks, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

Richarlison said on Monday that he had struggled with health problems for the past eight months and decided to go under the knife.

“The Brazil international will commence his rehabilitation with our medical staff immediately, before returning to training in the coming weeks,” Spurs said in a statement.

The 26-year-old has made seven league starts this season, scoring one goal and making three assists. He joins a long injury list at Tottenham Hotspur which includes Ivan Perisic, James Maddison, Ben Davies, Micky van de Ven and Manor Solomon.

The London club is second in the standing, a point behind Manchester City, and next plays away at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

