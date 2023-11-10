MagazineBuy Print

Atletico Madrid extends contract of coach Diego Simeone to 2027

The 53-year-old Simeone has helped Atletico win two Spanish leagues, one Copa del Rey, two Europa Leagues, two European Super Cups and one Spanish Super Cup.

Nov 10, 2023 08:19 IST , Madrid

AP
Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone reacts during the UEFA Champions League 2023 match between Atletico and Celtic.
Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone reacts during the UEFA Champions League 2023 match between Atletico and Celtic. | Photo Credit: JUAN MEDINA/ REUTERS
infoIcon

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone reacts during the UEFA Champions League 2023 match between Atletico and Celtic. | Photo Credit: JUAN MEDINA/ REUTERS

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone signed a contract extension Thursday to stay at the club until June 2027.

Atletico said extending its deal with the Argentine coach gives “continuity” to the project that began when he arrived in December 2011.

ALSO READ: Manuel Locatelli extends Juventus deal until 2028

“Since then, our institution has gone through one of its most successful periods, during which we have won eight titles,” Atletico said.

The 53-year-old Simeone has helped Atletico win two Spanish leagues, one Copa del Rey, two Europa Leagues, two European Super Cups and one Spanish Super Cup. He also led the club to two Champions League finals.

The former midfielder has coached Atletico in 642 games, winning 380 of them. He is the coach with the most official games in charge of the club, and who has coached the same team for the most consecutive seasons in the Spanish league.

Since his first full season at the helm, Atletico has qualified for the group stage of the Champions League every time.

Financial details of the new deal with were not immediately released.

