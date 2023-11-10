Europa League 2023: West Ham secures late win over Olympiakos, Marseille beats AEK

West Ham United’s Lucas Paqueta scored a late goal to earn his side a 1-0 home win over Olympiakos Piraeus as it retained top spot in Europa League Group A, while Olympique de Marseille won 2-0 at AEK Athens to remain first in Group B on Thursday.

West Ham lost 2-1 away to the Greek side a fortnight ago but its win at the London Stadium puts it level on nine points with second-placed Freiburg, which crushed bottom side Backa Topola 5-0. Olympiakos is third with four points.

“If I was being honest, I don’t think we made enough chances or opportunities and I need to look to see why that was the case,” West Ham manager David Moyes said.

Paqueta broke the deadlock in the 73rd minute with a deft left-foot volley following a delightful James Ward-Prowse chip over the defence for his third goal in European competition this season, which was confirmed after a VAR review for offside.

The West Ham fans then held their breath late on as the visitors nearly equalised when Mady Camara’s close-range header struck the post when he should have scored.

Marseille players celebrate their side’s first goal during the Europa League Group B match between AEK Athens and Marseille at the OPAP Arena in Athens, Greece. | Photo Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis/ AP

Marseille secured a second victory with its win in Athens thanks to goals from Chancel Mbemba and Ismaila Sarr.

Mbemba opened the scoring with a header from a corner after 25 minutes and Sarr struck three minutes into stoppage time.

The Ligue 1 side has eight points, one ahead of European debutants Brighton & Hove Albion, who secured a 2-0 victory at Ajax Amsterdam on Thursday.

Atalanta claimed a 1-0 over Sturm Graz at a rainy Gewiss Stadium after Berat Djimsiti scored following a goalmouth scramble five minutes after the break.

The Italians are unbeaten in Group D on 10 points, three ahead of Sporting who beat 10-man Rakow Czestochowa 2-1.

A penalty in each half from Pedro Goncalves was enough to beat the Polish side, who played most of the match with 10 men after the dismissal of defender Bogdan Racovitan.

Early goals from Rangers’ Danilo Pereira and Todd Cantwell secured a 2-1 win over Sparta Prague.