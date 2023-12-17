MagazineBuy Print

Liverpool vs Manchester United head-to-head record: Red Devils lead in Premier League wins

In the Premier League, both sides have met 62 times, out of which Man United has won 29 times compared to Liverpool’s 19.

Published : Dec 17, 2023 07:17 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Cody Gakpo of Liverpool scores the team’s third goal as David De Gea of Manchester United attempts to make a save during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United at Anfield on March 05, 2023, in Liverpool, England.
Cody Gakpo of Liverpool scores the team’s third goal as David De Gea of Manchester United attempts to make a save during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United at Anfield on March 05, 2023, in Liverpool, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Cody Gakpo of Liverpool scores the team’s third goal as David De Gea of Manchester United attempts to make a save during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United at Anfield on March 05, 2023, in Liverpool, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Manchester United and Liverpool - arguably the fiercest rivalry in the Premier League. Over the years, both teams have provided several memorable moments during the trademark clash.

In recent years, Liverpool has dominated this rivalry. It has won six, drawn six and has lost just one of its last 10 EPL games against the Red Devils, which includes 4-0, 5-0 and 7-0 victories since October 2021.

ALSO READ | Liverpool vs Man United top 5 goals: From Gerrard's strike to Mata's bicycle kick

In terms of league titles, Manchester United has 20 league titles, compared to Liverpool’s 19, but if we consider only Premier League titles (after the league was formed in 1992), the Red Devils are way ahead with 13 - 12 more than Liverpool.

As far as European success goes, Liverpool has a clear advantage over United, winning the Champions League (earlier known as the European Cup) six times, compared to the Red Devil’s three.

As the sides prepare to clash in the Premier League on Sunday, here is a look at their overall head-to-head record.

Overall head-to-head record
Previous meetings: 239
Liverpool wins: 81
Draws: 68
Man Utd wins: 90
Premier League head-to-head record
Previous meetings: 62
Liverpool wins: 19
Draws: 14
Man United wins: 29

