Liverpool vs Man United top 5 goals: From Gerrard’s strike to Mata’s bicycle kick

From Steven Gerrard’s thunderous strike to Juan Mata’s bicycle kick, here are the top goals in the Liverpool vs Manchester United fixture.

Published : Dec 17, 2023 07:15 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
Juan Mata scores for Manchester United against Liverpool at Anfield.
Juan Mata scores for Manchester United against Liverpool at Anfield. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Juan Mata scores for Manchester United against Liverpool at Anfield. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

While fixtures between Liverpool and Manchester United don’t often provide the highest quality of football, these matches are seen as the biggest of their respective seasons among their supporters.

Players who score in these matches are afforded cult status among their fanbases, while some goals stand out from the rest for their sheer individual brilliance.

Here are the top five goals between Liverpool and United.

Rafael da Silva - 2012

With United trailing 0-1 at Anfield at half-time, the Brazilian full-back scored the goal of his dreams against the archrival. Rafael struck a sublime left-footed half-volley from an acute angle after receiving a nock down by Shinji Kagawa inside the box. United went on to win the game 2-1 in what was the club’s last league-winning season.

Juan Mata – 2015

United rarely has a controlled performance at the home of its fiercest rival and it capped it off with a stunning bicycle kick courtesy Juan Mata. The Spanish attacker played a one-two with Angel di Maria at the edge of the Liverpool box for the former to run onto. But the Argentinian’s dinked pass over the Liverpool defence was slightly behind Mata, who improvised with a bicycle kick to slot the ball past Simon Mignolet. The game was also known for Steven Gerrard’s 38 second appearance before seeing red.

READ | Stumbling Man Utd haunted in trepidation ahead of Anfield trip

Dimitar Berbatov – 2010

Probably the best goal in this fixture in recent memory belongs to Berbatov. With United leading 1-0, Nani played a cross into the box, which the Bulgarian striker met facing away from goal. Berbatov then set himself up with his thigh before turning to score with an overhead kick, which Pepe Reina could do nothing about. Berbatov went on to complete a hat-trick in the United win.

Steven Gerrard – 2001

Gerrard announced himself on the big stage in what was his second full season with the Reds when he scored an outrageous goal. Liverpool won the ball high up the pitch before Robbie Fowler laid it off for Gerrard to run onto in space. The midfielder then unleashed a powerful drive from 30 yards, which arrowed into the top corner of the goal. Liverpool achieved a unique treble of FA Cup, League Cup and the UEFA Cup that season.

John Arne Riise - 2001

“That was an absolute howitzer!” was how the commentator described the goal. From a free-kick wide of the goal on the right side, Dieter Hamann rolled the ball into Riise’s path, who met it with a thunderous left-footed strike, which found the top left corner, giving Fabian Barthez no chance to get his hand to with his dive. Liverpool finished ahead of United for the first time in 11 years that season.

“Out of all the goals I’ve ever scored, that’s my favourite. I feel privileged to have scored it,” Riise would later say.

