Liverpool vs Southampton HIGHLIGHTS Premier League: Nunez stars with brace in 3-1 win

Follow for all Highlights from the Premier League game between Liverpool and Southampton.

PLAYING 11 Liverpool - Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Salah, Fabinho, Thiago, Elliott; Nunez, Firmino Southampton - Bazunu; Bella-Kotchap, Salisu, Caleta Car, Perraud, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, S. Armstrong, Adams, Elyuounoussi, A Armstrong

Liverpool has won nine of their last 10 Premier League games against Southampton, losing once in January last year. Only three of Southampton’s 11 league wins over Liverpool have come at Anfield.

If Southampton loses, it will be the first time it has been in the relegation zone at Christmas in the Premier League since 2004-05, when it suffered its only relegation from the division.

Liverpool vs Southampton: Kick-off, telecast and live streaming info

Where will the Liverpool vs Southampton match kick-off?

The Liverpool vs Southampton Premier League match will kick-off at Anfield, Liverpool, England.

When will the Liverpool vs Southampton match kick-off?

The Liverpool vs Southampton Premier League match kicks-off at 8:30 PM IST.

Where can I watch the Liverpool vs Southampton match

The Liverpool vs Southampton Premier League will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD channels.

Where can I live stream the Liverpool vs Southampton match

The Liverpool vs Southampton Premier League will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar OTT Platform.