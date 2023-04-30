Premier League

Fulham vs Man City LIVE updates; FUL 0-1 MCI; Premier League: Haaland scores from spot for City lead

FUL vs MCI: Catch the score and live updates of the Fulham vs Manchester City Premier League match from the Craven Cottage Stadium in Fulham, England. 

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI Last Updated: 30 April, 2023 18:35 IST
CHENNAI Last Updated: 30 April, 2023 18:35 IST
Erling Haaland of Manchester City warms up with teammates prior to the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Manchester City at Craven Cottage on April 30, 2023 in London, England.

Erling Haaland of Manchester City warms up with teammates prior to the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Manchester City at Craven Cottage on April 30, 2023 in London, England. | Photo Credit: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

FUL vs MCI: Catch the score and live updates of the Fulham vs Manchester City Premier League match from the Craven Cottage Stadium in Fulham, England. 

Welcome to Sportstar’s live updates of the Fulham vs Manchester City Premier League match from the Craven Cottage Stadium in Fulham, England. 

Confirmed starting lineups
Fulham: Leno(GK); Tete, Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; Wilson, Pereira, Reed; Vinicius
Man City: Ederson(GK); Akanji, dias, Walker; Rodri, Stones; Grealish, Gundogan, Alvarez; Mahrez; Haaland

PREVIEW

Manchester City took a giant step towards retaining its Premier League crown after thumping Arsenal 4-1 in the potential title-deciding clash at the Etihad Stadium.

The equation is simple for Guardiola and his men- if they win all their matches, they will be crowned Premier League champion again.

Man City has statistics in its favour when it comes to facing Fulham. Fulham has not beaten Manchester City in 15 previous league meetings (D3 L12). City have won their last 13 matches against Fulham in all competitions. Fulham has also lost five of its last seven league games (W2).

KICK-OFF, TELECAST AND LIVE STREAMING INFO
When and where will the Fulham vs Manchester City Premier League match kick-off?
The Fulham vs Manchester City Premier League match will kick-off at 6:30 PM IST, Sunday, April 30 at the Craven Cottage Stadium.
How can you watch the Fulham vs Manchester City Premier League match?
The Fulham vs Manchester City Premier League match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network.
How can you live stream the Fulham vs Manchester City Premier League match?
The Fulham vs Manchester City Premier League match will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website

Read more stories on Premier League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Watch: Fans speak on January window 2022-23 deadline day transfers

Premier League returns: Manchester City’s story so far

Thomas Tuchel interview - Five takeaways from chat with former Chelsea coach

Slide shows

Premier League transfer window recap: Five best signings

Top Premier League matches of 2018-19 season

In pictures: Today in sports

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us