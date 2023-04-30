Fulham vs Man City LIVE updates; FUL 0-1 MCI; Premier League: Haaland scores from spot for City lead

Welcome to Sportstar’s live updates of the Fulham vs Manchester City Premier League match from the Craven Cottage Stadium in Fulham, England.

Confirmed starting lineups Fulham: Leno(GK); Tete, Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; Wilson, Pereira, Reed; Vinicius Man City: Ederson(GK); Akanji, dias, Walker; Rodri, Stones; Grealish, Gundogan, Alvarez; Mahrez; Haaland

PREVIEW

Manchester City took a giant step towards retaining its Premier League crown after thumping Arsenal 4-1 in the potential title-deciding clash at the Etihad Stadium.

The equation is simple for Guardiola and his men- if they win all their matches, they will be crowned Premier League champion again.

Man City has statistics in its favour when it comes to facing Fulham. Fulham has not beaten Manchester City in 15 previous league meetings (D3 L12). City have won their last 13 matches against Fulham in all competitions. Fulham has also lost five of its last seven league games (W2).