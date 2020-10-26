Football EPL EPL Man City's Sterling to set up foundation to help underprivileged youth Raheem Sterling said that he is planning to start a foundation that will aim to help financially disadvantaged families in England. Reuters 26 October, 2020 16:29 IST Raheem Sterling has previously been prominent in calling out racism in both the domestic and international game. - Getty Images Reuters 26 October, 2020 16:29 IST Manchester City and England forward Raheem Sterling will set up a foundation to help disadvantaged young people in Britain, the 25-year-old has told The Sunday Times.The report said Sterling is likely to donate a seven-figure sum to the cause, which also aims to help families similar to those benefiting from Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford's free school meals campaign.“I'm not really fussed about having this million and that million,” Sterling, who reportedly earns 15 million pounds ($20 million) at City, said in an interview with the newspaper.“What will make me happy is seeing I'm able to help. Even if it's five people, even if it's one, at least I've helped someone come out of their bubble and experienced that there's something better to England. Rashford inspires Leeds players to donate towards free school meals “I want this to be humongous, and not just humongous for myself but for the people involved.”Sterling earned widespread praise last year for his fight against racism in the sport and for using his platform to call for more action to be taken.The forward added that details of the foundation were still being finalised. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos