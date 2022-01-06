Man United announces new CEO as Woodward steps down

Manchester United has announced that Richard Arnold, formerly Group Managing Director, will become the Chief Executive Officer of the Club, effective from 1st February 2022.

Richard was previously the Group Managing Director of the club and has been with the club for eight years.

“I am honoured to have the chance to serve this great club and its fans. I am determined to return that honour in any way I can,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ed Woodward will step down from his role as Executive Vice-Chairman, also effective from 1st February 2022.

Joel Glazer, Executive Co-Chairman of Manchester United, said: “I would like to thank Ed for his tireless work on behalf of Manchester United during his nine years as Executive Vice-Chairman and 16 years with the club.

“We are now looking forward to Richard and his leadership team opening a new phase in the club’s evolution, with ambitious plans for investment in Old Trafford, the strengthening of our engagement with fans, and continued drive towards our most important objective – winning on the pitch.”