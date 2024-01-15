MagazineBuy Print

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Man Utd boss Ten Hag hopes Hojlund-Rashford partnership will flourish

Hojlund has scored only two league goals this season while Rashford has four but the pair appear to be developing an understanding and were involved in the build-up to each other’s goals.

Published : Jan 15, 2024 08:52 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford (c) celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal during the English Premier League soccer match against Tottenham Hotspur.
Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford (c) celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal during the English Premier League soccer match against Tottenham Hotspur. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford (c) celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal during the English Premier League soccer match against Tottenham Hotspur. | Photo Credit: AP

Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford are beginning to display signs of a potent partnership, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said after the attackers both scored in Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Tottenham Hotspur.

Hojlund’s early opener was cancelled out by Richarlison before Rodrigo Bentancur levelled again for Spurs after Rashford had put United back in front.

Hojlund has scored only two league goals this season while Rashford has four but the pair appear to be developing an understanding and were involved in the build-up to each other’s goals.

ALSO READ | Richarlison, Bentancur score as Tottenham salvage 2-2 draw with Man United

“I hope they keep going with this progress,” Ten Hag told reporters. “You see they are coming up with routines – that is what you need.

“You need it everywhere but especially in the front line, where there are tight areas and quick decisions have to be made. In a split second you need the right decisions, so you need that intuition.

“When your front players are not scoring, it goes through the whole team. It makes everyone insecure, starting with the front players, because they are of course eager when they’re not scoring and play with less confidence.”

United are next in action on Jan. 28 in an FA Cup fourth-round tie against either Newport County or Eastleigh.

Related Topics

Rasmus Hojlund /

Marcus Rashford /

Manchester United /

Erik ten Hag /

Tottenham Hotspur /

Richarlison /

Rodrigo Bentancur

