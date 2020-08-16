Football EPL EPL Man City’s Kevin de Bruyne named Premier League Player of the Season The 29-year-old set up 20 goals in the 2019-20 campaign, equalling the record for most assists in a Premier League season set by Arsenal striker Thierry Henry in 2002-03. Reuters 16 August, 2020 15:49 IST Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne scored a personal best 13 goals this season. - Getty Images Reuters 16 August, 2020 15:49 IST Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne was named the Premier League Player of the Season on Sunday, becoming just the third Belgian to win the award for the league's top performer.The 29-year-old set up 20 goals in the 2019-20 campaign, equalling the record for most assists in a Premier League season set by Arsenal striker Thierry Henry in 2002-03.READ| Lyon stuns Man City 3-1 to reach Champions League semis He also scored a personal best 13 goals but was unable to help City defend its top-flight crown, with Pep Guardiola's side finishing 18 points behind champions Liverpool.De Bruyne beat Liverpool trio Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane and Trent Alexander-Arnold, Southampton striker Danny Ings, Leicester City's Golden Boot winner Jamie Vardy and Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope to the award.De Bruyne's former City team mate Vincent Kompany and ex-Chelsea winger Eden Hazard are the two other Belgians to win the accolade.Alexander-Arnold was named Young Player of the Season earlier this week, while Juergen Klopp won the Manager of the Season award. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos