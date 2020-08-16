Football Champions League Champions League Lyon stuns Man City 3-1 to reach Champions League semis Lyon substitute Moussa Dembele scored twice in the second half as Lyon upset Manchester City 3-1 in the Champions League quarterfinal on Saturday. Reuters 16 August, 2020 02:47 IST Lyon players celebrate Moussa Dembele's third goal against Manchester City in the Champions League quarterfinals. - reuters Reuters 16 August, 2020 02:47 IST Substitute Moussa Dembele struck twice as Olympique Lyonnais stunned Manchester City with a 3-1 victory on Saturday to move into the semifinals of the Champions League where it will face Bayern Munich.Lyon took the lead in the 24th minute with a fine finish from Maxwel Cornet, who spotted Ederson off his line and beat him with a low drive from the edge of the box.City drew level through a Kevin De Bruyne side-foot finish in the 69th minute and pushed forward in search of winner but was caught out on the break. Champions League highlights: Lyon stuns Man City to enter semis Dembele broke free and Ederson's outstretched leg couldn't keep his shot out of the net.City had a golden chance to draw level moments later but Raheem Sterling somehow blasted over from close range with the goal at his mercy.Lyon responded by taking advantage of chaos in the City defence with Ederson pushing out a low shot from Houssem Aouar and Dembele pouncing for his second. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos