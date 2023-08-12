Haaland stars as Manchester City downs Burnley to begin Premier League title defence

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland wasted no time opening his account for the new Premier League season with two goals as the champions began with a 3-0 stroll against promoted Burnley at Turf Moor on Friday.

Haaland, who bagged a Premier League season-record 36 goals and a total of 52 goals in all competitions for treble winners City last season, slotted his side in front after four minutes.

A stunning finish by the Norwegian in the 36th minute put City in cruise control with the only blot on its copybook being an injury to Kevin de Bruyne that forced him off in the first half.

Rodri drove in City’s third from close range after 75 minutes to make it a chastening return to the top flight for a Burnley side managed by former City captain Vincent Kompany.

To complete Burnley’s misery it had substitute Anass Zaroury sent off in stoppage time for an ugly tackle on Kyle Walker.