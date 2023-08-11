BUR 0-3 MCI, Premier League Highlights: Haaland double helps Manchester City to win over Burnley

- August 12, 2023 02:32Full Time
To make it worse for Burnley, Zaroury is shown a red card for an ill-timed foul on Walker. Soon, referee brings the game to a halt. It is full time.
Manchester City has begun its Premier League title defence on the right foot. A three goal win against newly-promoted Burnley, with Haaland scoring the first two. Rodri applied the finishing touches with the third for City, which was nowhere close to its best.
- August 12, 2023 02:2288’
City getting plenty of chances on the counter. Alvarez is put through on the goal, but his shot is straight at Trafford, who makes an easy save. Another freekick from the flanks for City. Foden and Alvarez play it short, before the former shoots from outside the box. Narrowly wide.
- August 12, 2023 02:1884’
Burnley wins a corner down the right. They play it short, but fails to get the ball inside the box. Another corner for Burnley. This time they go for the direct approach. But Ederson is fouled inside the box and City regains possession.
- August 12, 2023 02:1380’
Haaland sets up Alvarez for a shot inside the box. The Argentine though takes a touch too many and the shot is blocked away.
Three changes for City. Gvardiol makes his debut for City. Haaland is also taken off. No hat-trick for him today.
- August 12, 2023 02:10Rodri makes it three!
Freekick from the wing for City. Foden swings it in. Burnley defenders fail to clear their lines and the ball lands for Rodri inside the six yard box. Easy finish and City leads by three.
- August 12, 2023 02:0874’
Long ball for Foden, who squares it for Haaland. But it is a few yards in front of the Norwegian striker. Missed opportunity there for City.
- August 12, 2023 02:0470’
City pushes a couple of crosses into the box for Haaland to go after. But Burnley defenders deal with it easily. It is City all the way now as Guardiola’s side refuses to let go of the ball.
- August 12, 2023 02:0167’
Intense pressure up-field from Burnley as it looks to force an error from the City backline.
City break free on the counter, but Rodri chooses to drive through, instead of laying it through for Haaland. Shot blocked!
- August 12, 2023 01:5864’
Couple of substitutions from Burnley as Kompany looks to bring his side back into the game.
The home side wins a corner. City somehow manages to clear their lines, but Burnley keeps on coming at them.
- August 12, 2023 01:5360’
Burnley pushing more men forward, leading to bigger gaps for City to exploit. So far in the second half, the visiting side hasn’t succeeded in making it count. But knowing City, a goal is round the corner.
- August 12, 2023 01:5156’
Rodri with a speculative effort from range. Trafford palms it away for a corner. It is Rodri who ends up heading it. Trafford makes another save. City desparate for a third.
- August 12, 2023 01:4652’
City has dropped back a tad as Burnley gets a better grip on possession. But this has opened up the option of counter attacks for City.
Haaland runs onto a through ball and has a go. Blocked away for a corner.
- August 12, 2023 01:4148’
City play their way out of the back. But Foden overhits a long ball and that counter attack fizzles away. A much more aggressive start from Burnley, but City offers the home side no opening.
- August 12, 2023 01:39Second Half Begins
City begins the first half as it looks to begin the season on a winning note.
- August 12, 2023 01:22Half Time
Five minutes added on. City emerges through it unscathed. Guardiola’s men end the first half with a two-goal lead, with both being scored by the unerring Haaland.
Burnley did have its chances, but poor finishing let the home side down.
- August 12, 2023 01:1744’
City starves Burnley possession as it looks to see out the first half. Not much urgency in its attacks as the City players pass the ball around without much worry.
- August 12, 2023 01:1341’
City has a two-goal lead in the first half despite not being anywhere near its best. It is all thanks to the ruthless finishing of Haaland. Two half-chances received, two goals buried.
- August 12, 2023 01:08Haaland scores again!!
City keeps it coming. Walker is set through on the right win. He cuts it back to Alvarez, who takes a touch before teeing it for Haaland. The Norwegian hits it with his left foot first time and it goes in off the cross bar.
- August 12, 2023 01:0634’
City slows the game down with some accurate passing, moving the ball across the turf. They are targetting Burnley’s right flank, hoping for a mistake.
- August 12, 2023 01:0230’
Amdouni snatches the ball from Akanji and is through on goal. Rodri recovers in time to put a foot in to prevent a shot.
Foster is the next to have a go at the City goal. Cuts in from the left and tries to curl it in. JUST MISS!!
- August 12, 2023 00:5826’
How will City play now without its primary creative force.
City has Alvarez playing in the left and Foden down the right. Kovacic will look to fill in for KDB in the middle now.
- August 12, 2023 00:5422’
City’s turn to put pressure on the opposite backline with some rabid pressing. Haaland almost nicks the ball away from Trafford.
De Bruyne is holding his hamstring. He seems to be in some discomfort and is soon taken off. Kovacic replaces him. Big blow for City.
- August 12, 2023 00:5018’
Free Header!! KDB chips a freekick in and Rodri gets to the end of it. Trafford makes a good reaction save to deny the Spaniard. But it was offside anyway.
Meanwhile Burnley is making its own forays into the City box, with Amdouni forcing Ederson into a save.
- August 12, 2023 00:4614’
City looking for gaps in the Burnley back line as it shuffles the ball from one side to the other. But it is Burnley who break free. Rodri makes a crucial intervention to stop the attack.
- August 12, 2023 00:4310’
City hasn’t been able to assert itself in the game, despite the early goal and it is mostly due to the high press deployed by Burnley. KDB with a cross from the left and Haaland makes an acrobatic effort to divert it goalwards. Off target.
- August 12, 2023 00:406’
This is some start from City. First chance, first shot and first goal.
Burnley pressing high now, almost forcing an error out of City’s backline. Burnley appeal for a penalty after Amdouni was dragged down by Akanji inside the box. No penalty says the referee.
- August 12, 2023 00:36Haaland Scores!!
Burnley not showing any signs of nerves against the champion. But City plays their way through the press. KDB wins the first corner of the season for City.
They play it short and and the ball is circulated back in. Rodri heads it into the six yard box and Haaland is there to poke it in. GOALL!!!
- August 12, 2023 00:32Kick Off
City in its away colours, while Burnley in its home kit.
A brand new season of Premier League kicks off. Can City make it four titles in a row, an achievement no team has ever achieved.
- August 12, 2023 00:21Rodri in the zone.
- August 12, 2023 00:06Caicedo transfer saga drags on
- August 11, 2023 23:54A new season begins.
- August 11, 2023 23:41Test your PL knowledge
- August 11, 2023 23:35KDB is back
- August 11, 2023 23:31Lineups
City - Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Akanji; Rodri, Silva, Alvarez, De Bruyne, Foden; Haaland
Burnley - Trafford, Roberts, O’Shea, Al Dakhil, Beyer; Koleosho, Berge, Cullen, Vitinho; Foster, Amdouni
- August 11, 2023 23:27Burnley back in Premier League
- August 11, 2023 23:23City’s Predicted Lineup
- August 11, 2023 23:20City back at Turf Moor in Premier League
- August 11, 2023 23:16Preview
Manchester City will not be able to scale the dizzying heights of last season’s treble-winning campaign, manager Pep Guardiola said on Thursday ahead of its Premier League opener against Burnley.
Guardiola’s side has won five of the last six Premier League titles and last season also won the FA Cup and expanded its domestic dominance to the continent as it lifted the Champions League for the first time.
Despite City undoubtedly being favourites in every competition they will feature in this season, Guardiola was rather guarded about the team’s prospects.READ MORE
