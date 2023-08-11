BUR 0-3 MCI, Premier League Highlights: Haaland double helps Manchester City to win over Burnley

Full Time

To make it worse for Burnley, Zaroury is shown a red card for an ill-timed foul on Walker. Soon, referee brings the game to a halt. It is full time.

Manchester City has begun its Premier League title defence on the right foot. A three goal win against newly-promoted Burnley, with Haaland scoring the first two. Rodri applied the finishing touches with the third for City, which was nowhere close to its best.