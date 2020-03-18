Football EPL EPL Man charged after alleged racist abuse in Manchester derby A man has been charged with a racially aggravated public order act after allegedly abusing players in December's Manchester derby. John Skilbeck 18 March, 2020 08:59 IST It was alleged he directed racist gestures and sounds towards players during the Manchester derby. - Getty Images John Skilbeck 18 March, 2020 08:59 IST A man has been charged over alleged racist behaviour during Manchester City's home Premier League match against Manchester United.Police responded to complaints over the actions of a spectator during the December 7 match at the Etihad Stadium, where United won 2-1 against its neighbour.It was alleged he directed racist gestures and sounds towards players.READ | Coronavirus: Man Utd cancels training session Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said 41-year-old Anthony Burke would appear at Salford and Manchester Magistrates Court on April 15.GMP said "Anthony Burke of Wythenshawe has been charged with a racially aggravated section 5 public order act."The police statement added: "At around 6.55pm on Saturday 7 December 2019 police were called to a report of a supporter making alleged racist gestures and sounds towards players during the Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium." Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos