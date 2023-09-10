MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Manchester United’s Antony takes ‘leave of absence’ from club to address assault allegations

Premier League side Manchester United released a statement on Sunday that its Brazilian winger Antony, who is under investigation for alleged domestic violence, will not join the club’s practice sessions soon.

Published : Sep 10, 2023 17:41 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Manchester United’s Antony during the warm up before a Premier League match.
Manchester United’s Antony during the warm up before a Premier League match. | Photo Credit: PHIL NOBLE
infoIcon

Manchester United’s Antony during the warm up before a Premier League match. | Photo Credit: PHIL NOBLE

Premier League side Manchester United released a statement on Sunday that its Brazilian winger Antony, who is under investigation for alleged domestic violence, will not join the club’s practice sessions soon.

United players who were not part of their international sides are supposed to rejoin the side’s training sessions on Monday.

RELATED | Man United acknowledges domestic violence allegations against Antony

“As a club we condemn acts of violence and abuse. We recognise the importance of safeguarding all those involved in this situation, and acknowledge the impact these allegations have on survivors of abuse,” said United in the statement, which was released in its website.

“It has been agreed with Antony that he will delay his return until further notice in order to address the allegations,” the statement added.

Antony was accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend, who had reported him to police on May 20. The Brazilian, however has denied the accusations in June and again on August 4. However, he was dropped from the Brazilian squad for two upcoming World Cup qualifiers, against Bolivia and Peru, following the accusations.

Antony will remain on full pay with United and hopes to return to the club as soon as possible.

“I have agreed with Manchester United to take a period of absence while I address the allegations made against me,” he said in a statement.

“This was a mutual decision to avoid distraction to my team-mates and unnecessary controversy for the club. I want to reiterate my innocence of the things I have been accused of, and I will fully cooperate with the police to help them reach the truth. I look forward to returning to play as soon as possible.”

WITH INPUTS FROM AP

Related Topics

Manchester United

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Manchester United’s Antony takes ‘leave of absence’ from club to address assault allegations
    Team Sportstar
  2. LBN 1-0 IND highlights, King’s Cup 2023: El Zein goal guides Lebanon to third place; India loses second match on the trot
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Pakistan LIVE Scorecard, Asia Cup Super Four 2023: IND vs PAK streaming info; IND 147/2 in 24.1 overs; Play stopped due to rain
    Team Sportstar
  4. ENG vs NZ LIVE Score updates, 2nd ODI streaming info: Toss soon, match reduced to 34 overs
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Pakistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: IND 147/2 (24.1 overs); Covers coming off after rain break; Kohli, Rahul at crease - IND vs PAK updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Manchester United’s Antony takes ‘leave of absence’ from club to address assault allegations
    Team Sportstar
  2. Leeds fan jailed for assaulting Newcastle boss Howe
    Reuters
  3. Virgil Van Dijk suspended for extra Premier League game for Liverpool
    Reuters
  4. Premier League: Liverpool is in a transitional phase, says Van Dijk
    Reuters
  5. Man United acknowledges domestic violence allegations against Antony; refuses to comment further
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Manchester United’s Antony takes ‘leave of absence’ from club to address assault allegations
    Team Sportstar
  2. LBN 1-0 IND highlights, King’s Cup 2023: El Zein goal guides Lebanon to third place; India loses second match on the trot
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Pakistan LIVE Scorecard, Asia Cup Super Four 2023: IND vs PAK streaming info; IND 147/2 in 24.1 overs; Play stopped due to rain
    Team Sportstar
  4. ENG vs NZ LIVE Score updates, 2nd ODI streaming info: Toss soon, match reduced to 34 overs
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Pakistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: IND 147/2 (24.1 overs); Covers coming off after rain break; Kohli, Rahul at crease - IND vs PAK updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment