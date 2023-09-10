Manchester United’s Antony takes ‘leave of absence’ from club to address assault allegations

Premier League side Manchester United released a statement on Sunday that its Brazilian winger Antony, who is under investigation for alleged domestic violence, will not join the club’s practice sessions soon.

United players who were not part of their international sides are supposed to rejoin the side’s training sessions on Monday.

“As a club we condemn acts of violence and abuse. We recognise the importance of safeguarding all those involved in this situation, and acknowledge the impact these allegations have on survivors of abuse,” said United in the statement, which was released in its website.

“It has been agreed with Antony that he will delay his return until further notice in order to address the allegations,” the statement added.

Antony was accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend, who had reported him to police on May 20. The Brazilian, however has denied the accusations in June and again on August 4. However, he was dropped from the Brazilian squad for two upcoming World Cup qualifiers, against Bolivia and Peru, following the accusations.

Antony will remain on full pay with United and hopes to return to the club as soon as possible.

“I have agreed with Manchester United to take a period of absence while I address the allegations made against me,” he said in a statement.

“This was a mutual decision to avoid distraction to my team-mates and unnecessary controversy for the club. I want to reiterate my innocence of the things I have been accused of, and I will fully cooperate with the police to help them reach the truth. I look forward to returning to play as soon as possible.”

