Man United acknowledges domestic violence allegations against Antony; refuses to comment further

Manchester United issued a statement on the allegations of domestic violence against its Brazilian forward Antony on Wednesday.

Published : Sep 06, 2023 17:08 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Manchester United's Antony has been accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend, something that he has denied completely.
File Photo: Manchester United’s Antony has been accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend, something that he has denied completely. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

File Photo: Manchester United’s Antony has been accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend, something that he has denied completely. | Photo Credit: AP

Manchester United issued a statement on the allegations of domestic violence against its Brazilian forward Antony on Wednesday. However, the club refused to comment until further information is out on the issue.

“Manchester United acknowledges the allegations made against Antony and notes that the Police are conducting enquiries,” the club said in a statement.

“As a club, we are taking this matter seriously, with consideration of the impact of these allegations and subsequent reporting will have on survivors of abuse,” it added.

Antony was accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend, who had reported him to police on May 20. The Brazilian, however has denied the accusations in June and again on August 4. However, he was dropped from the Brazilian squad for two upcoming World Cup qualifiers, against Bolivia and Peru, following the accusations.

ALSO READ: Manchester United signs FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 top-scorer Hinata Miyazawa

The 23-year-old took to Instagram that day, before he was removed from the team, saying “I vehemently deny the accusations.”

He said his relationship with the woman had been “tumultuous” but that he never physically attacked her. “Every moment, in testimonies or in interviews, she brings a different version of the accusations,” Antony wrote.

Brazil’s Football Association said the case “needs to be investigated” and that the player’s removal was aimed at protecting him, the alleged victim and the national team.

Manchester United, however, has continued to have him in the squad. He started their previous match against Arsenal, which the Red Devils lost 1-3. Erik Ten Hag’s side remains 11th after four games, with six points and played Brighton and Hove Albion next, before entering the Champions League on September 21.

