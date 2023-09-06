MagazineBuy Print

Latest issue of Sportstar

Manchester United signs FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 top-scorer Hinata Miyazawa

Manchester United on Wednesday announced the signing of Japanese attacker Hinata Miyazawa, who had won the Golden Boot at the recently concluded FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Published : Sep 06, 2023 16:56 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Japan's Hinata Miyazawa passes the ball during the Women's World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Japan and Sweden at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Japan's Hinata Miyazawa passes the ball during the Women's World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Japan and Sweden at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) | Photo Credit: Abbie Parr
Japan's Hinata Miyazawa passes the ball during the Women's World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Japan and Sweden at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) | Photo Credit: Abbie Parr

Women’s Super League side Manchester United on Wednesday announced the signing of Japanese attacker Hinata Miyazawa, who had won the Golden Boot at the recently concluded FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Miyazawa joins the Premier League side from Japanese side Mynavi Sendai.

Last month, the 23-year-old became the first non-European to be the top scorer at a Women’s World Cup, after she scored five goals in four games for Japan.

Also Read: Man City to face Club Leon or Urawa Red Diamonds in Club World Cup

“I am truly very happy to be part of this wonderful family and this great team. I am really looking forward to getting started and hope my style of play will excite our fans,” said Miyazawa after signing for the English side.

Miyazawa, who has represented Japan 28 times, scoring nine goals, is United’s fourth signing of the summer.

“Hinata joins our United family having proven her qualities at the highest level. As her Golden Boot win at this summer’s Women’s World Cup has shown, she will excite our fantastic fans with her direct style of play and her ability to find the most dangerous spaces. We cannot wait to see her develop even further within our playing squad,” said United head coach Marc Skinner.

Manchestet United’s women’s side, which was formed in 2018, finished second in the Women’s Super League last season, behind Chelsea, its best finish in the competition.

