MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Greenwood trains with new Getafe teammates

The Madrid side acquired Greenwood, 21, on Friday until the end of the season, despite him having faced allegations of abuse involving a young woman.

Published : Sep 05, 2023 18:37 IST , Madrid - 2 MINS READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: England’s Mason Greenwood during a Euro qualifiers game with England.
FILE PHOTO: England’s Mason Greenwood during a Euro qualifiers game with England. | Photo Credit: JOHN SIBLEY/REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: England’s Mason Greenwood during a Euro qualifiers game with England. | Photo Credit: JOHN SIBLEY/REUTERS

On-loan Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood trained with his new teammates at Spanish La Liga club Getafe for the first time on Tuesday, watched by several thousand supporters.

The Madrid side acquired Greenwood, 21, on Friday until the end of the season, despite him having faced allegations of abuse involving a young woman.

READ MORE: Greenwood moves to Getafe from Man United

In a video message on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, Greenwood said: “Hi Getafe fans, it’s Mason here. I’m so happy to be here and I can’t wait to get started.”

Greenwood had been suspended since January 2022 by Premier League club Manchester United over the allegations but prosecutors dropped charges including attempted rape and sexual assault in February.

United said last week the club had decided that after a six-month internal investigation, Greenwood should rebuild his career away from Old Trafford.

Just before the transfer window closed, he was allowed to move to the club in the Madrid suburbs for the rest of the season.

Getafe coach Jose Bordalas has promised the club will help Greenwood find “his best level”.

“It is too delicate a situation to trivialise this issue,” Bordalas said on Saturday after Getafe’s 2-1 defeat at Real Madrid.

“Everybody knows what happened, the appropriate measures were taken,” Bordalas continued.

“Obviously we can only talk about football. About other issues, I think, the people and the relevant systems did what they had to do, and everybody knows how it ended.

“Therefore, (he’s) a free person, a footballer of the highest level, who comes to Getafe with enormous hope. We are going to help him to recover his best level.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Getafe /

Manchester United /

Mason Greenwood

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Greenwood trains with new Getafe teammates
    AFP
  2. AFG vs SL Live Score, Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka gets 291/8 in 50 overs - Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asia Cup 2023 Super Four matches, final to remain in Colombo despite rain threat
    Team Sportstar
  4. King’s Cup 2023: All you need to know about Indian football men’s next matches, dates, time, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Man City to face Club Leon or Urawa Red Diamonds in Club World Cup
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Greenwood trains with new Getafe teammates
    AFP
  2. Man City to face Club Leon or Urawa Red Diamonds in Club World Cup
    Reuters
  3. Villarreal fires coach Quique Setien after 3 losses in first 4 Spanish league matches
    AP
  4. Inter coach Inzaghi extends contract until 2025
    Reuters
  5. Jordan Henderson defends move to Saudi Arabia
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Greenwood trains with new Getafe teammates
    AFP
  2. AFG vs SL Live Score, Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka gets 291/8 in 50 overs - Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asia Cup 2023 Super Four matches, final to remain in Colombo despite rain threat
    Team Sportstar
  4. King’s Cup 2023: All you need to know about Indian football men’s next matches, dates, time, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Man City to face Club Leon or Urawa Red Diamonds in Club World Cup
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment