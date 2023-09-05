MagazineBuy Print

Villarreal fires coach Quique Setien after 3 losses in first 4 Spanish league matches

The club made its decision early in the two-week break for international games, with director of football Miguel Ángel Tena taking over on an interim basis.

Published : Sep 05, 2023 17:06 IST , VILLARREAL

AP
FILE PHOTO: Villarreal coach Quique Setien during a La Liga game.
FILE PHOTO: Villarreal coach Quique Setien during a La Liga game. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Villarreal coach Quique Setien during a La Liga game. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Villarreal fired coach Quique Setien on Tuesday after the team lost three of its first four matches in the Spanish league.

The club made its decision early in the two-week break for international games, with director of football Miguel Ángel Tena taking over on an interim basis.

RELATED | Lewandowski scores late penalty in Barcelona’s 2-1 win at Osasuna

Setién took charge of Villarreal in October after the departure of Unai Emery to English club Aston Villa, guiding the team nicknamed The Yellow Submarine to a fifth-place finish and a spot in this season’s Europa League.

Villarreal has opened the season with losses to Real Betis, Barcelona and most recently Cadiz. The only win came at Mallorca.

Villarreal thanked Setién, who has previously coached Barcelona, for taking charge “in a complicated situation” last season and promoting many youngsters to the first team

Villareal /

La Liga 2023-24 /

Quique Setien

