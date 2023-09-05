Inter coach Inzaghi extends contract until 2025

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi has signed a new contract that will keep him at the club until 2025, the Serie A side said on Tuesday.

The 47-year-old Italian started his managerial career at Serie A Lazio before joining Inter in 2021. His current deal with Inter was set to expire at the end of the season.

Inzaghi guided Inter to Coppa Italia titles in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons, Supercoppa Italiana crowns in 2021 and 2022 and this year’s Champions League final, where they lost to Manchester City.

“Inter Milan is happy to announce the contract renewal of coach Simone Inzaghi. Thanks to the new agreement, the coach will be at the helm of the Nerazzurri until 2025,” Inter said in a statement.”