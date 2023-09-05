MagazineBuy Print

Man City to face Club Leon or Urawa Red Diamonds in Club World Cup

The Club World Cup will be played from December 12-22 and held in Saudi Arabia for the first time as announced in February. The city of Jeddah will host the competition in two venues.

Published : Sep 05, 2023 17:49 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
European champion Manchester City will face Club Leon of Mexico or Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds in the FIFA Club World Cup semifinals
European champion Manchester City will face Club Leon of Mexico or Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds in the FIFA Club World Cup semifinals | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
infoIcon

European champion Manchester City will face Club Leon of Mexico or Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds in the FIFA Club World Cup semifinals | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

European champion Manchester City will face Club Leon of Mexico or Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds in the FIFA Club World Cup semifinals in December in Saudi Arabia after the draw on Tuesday.

In the other semifinal, the Copa Libertadores winners, yet to be decided, will face Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad, Auckland City of New Zealand or Egypt’s Al Ahly.

The host nation’s champion, Saudi Pro League winner Al-Ittihad, will kick off the competition against Auckland City.

Also Read: Inter coach Inzaghi extends contract until 2025

Al-Ittihad will hope to repeat Al-Hilal’s run last year, when it became the first Saudi club to reach the final. It lost the decider to Real Madrid, the competition’s most successful club with five titles.

As yet there are no previous holders in this year’s edition. Internacional of Brazil are the only previous winners who could still take the final available place in the competition.

CONMEBOL’s participant will only be known after the Copa Libertadores final on November 4 with Argentina’s Boca Juniors and Brazil’s Palmeiras, Fluminense and Internacional in contention.

Also Read: Injured duo Grealish and Alexander-Arnold withdraw from England squad

The Club World Cup will be played from December 12-22 and held in Saudi Arabia for the first time as announced in February. The city of Jeddah will host the competition in two venues.

The 2023 edition will be the last of the current format -- an annual competition with seven teams -- before it expands to a 32-team event to be held in 2025 in the United States.

Club World Cup draw

First Round
Al-Ittihad (Saudi Arabia) v Auckland City (New Zealand)
Second Round
Al Ahly(Egypt) v Al-Ittihad/Auckland City
Club Leon (Mexico) v Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan)
Semi-finals
CONMEBOL Representative v Al Ahly/Al-Ittihad/Auckland City
Leon/Urawa Red Diamonds v Manchester City (England)

Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

