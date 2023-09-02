Greenwood moves to Getafe from Man United

Spanish team Getafe signed striker Mason Greenwood from Manchester United on loan on Friday, it said in a statement, despite allegations of abuse against the English forward.

Greenwood had been suspended since January 2022 by the Premier League side over the allegations but prosecutors dropped charges including attempted rape and sexual assault in February.

Manchester United made three deadline day signings in goalkeeper Altay Bayindir, midfielder Sofyan Amrabat and full-back Sergio Regulion.