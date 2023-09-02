MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Greenwood moves to Getafe from Man United

Getafe signed striker Mason Greenwood from Manchester United on loan on Saturday, it said in a statement, despite allegations of abuse against the English forward.

Published : Sep 02, 2023 03:57 IST - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Greenwood had been suspended since January 2022 by the Premier League side over the allegations but prosecutors dropped charges including attempted rape and sexual assault in February.
Greenwood had been suspended since January 2022 by the Premier League side over the allegations but prosecutors dropped charges including attempted rape and sexual assault in February. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Greenwood had been suspended since January 2022 by the Premier League side over the allegations but prosecutors dropped charges including attempted rape and sexual assault in February. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Spanish team Getafe signed striker Mason Greenwood from Manchester United on loan on Friday, it said in a statement, despite allegations of abuse against the English forward.

Greenwood had been suspended since January 2022 by the Premier League side over the allegations but prosecutors dropped charges including attempted rape and sexual assault in February.

Manchester United made three deadline day signings in goalkeeper Altay Bayindir, midfielder Sofyan Amrabat and full-back Sergio Regulion.

Related Topics

Mason Greenwood /

Getafe /

Manchester United /

La Liga 2023-24 /

La Liga

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Greenwood moves to Getafe from Man United
    AFP
  2. Manchester United signs Amrabat on loan deal
    AFP
  3. Transfer Deadline Day highlights: Man United signs Amrabat, Regulion; Greenwood to Getafe; Barca gets Cancelo, Felix; Gravenberch to Liverpool; Kolo Muani makes PSG move
    Team Sportstar
  4. Barcelona signs Portuguese duo Felix and Cancelo on loan
    AFP
  5. Liverpool signs Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on La-Liga

  1. Greenwood moves to Getafe from Man United
    AFP
  2. Barcelona signs Portuguese duo Felix and Cancelo on loan
    AFP
  3. La Liga: Atletico Madrid routs Rayo Vallecano 7-0 in Spanish league
    AP
  4. Madrid’s Vinicius out for over a month with hamstring injury
    AFP
  5. Real Sociedad sings Arsenal defender Tierney on loan
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Greenwood moves to Getafe from Man United
    AFP
  2. Manchester United signs Amrabat on loan deal
    AFP
  3. Transfer Deadline Day highlights: Man United signs Amrabat, Regulion; Greenwood to Getafe; Barca gets Cancelo, Felix; Gravenberch to Liverpool; Kolo Muani makes PSG move
    Team Sportstar
  4. Barcelona signs Portuguese duo Felix and Cancelo on loan
    AFP
  5. Liverpool signs Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment