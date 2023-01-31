Premier League

Manchester United gives update on Christian Eriksen injury

Eriksen was withdrawn in the second half of the 3-1 win over Reading in FA Cup, after being caught by a tackle from Reading striker Andy Carroll, who was later sent off.

AP
31 January, 2023 17:37 IST
Christian Eriksen of Manchester United during the FA Cup Fourth round match between Manchester United and Reading at Old Trafford.

Christian Eriksen of Manchester United during the FA Cup Fourth round match between Manchester United and Reading at Old Trafford.

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen could miss most of the remainder of the season because of an ankle injury, the team said Tuesday.

The 30-year-old Denmark international sustained the injury during United’s 3-1 win against Reading in the FA Cup on Saturday.

United said he will be sidelined for “an extended period” — likely until late April or early May.

“However, there is hope that Christian can return in time to play a role in the final stages of the season,” the team said.

The midfielder has become a key figure under new United manager Erik ten Hag, making 31 appearances this season.

The former Tottenham and Inter Milan player suffered a cardiac arrest on the field at the European Championship in 2021 and needed to be resuscitated with a defibrillator.

He had a cardioverter-defibrillator fitted and made his return to top flight soccer a year ago when he joined Premier League club Brentford.

His performances for the London club led to a move to United last summer.

