LIVE Deadline Day: Caicedo, Enzo updates, Barca transfers latest, January 2023 window news

Welcome to Sportstar’s transfer centre on Deadline Day, where we track signings of players around Europe on the last day of the January 2023 winter transfer window.

Bayern Leverkusen looks for a full-back in the 11th hour! German media outlet Sport1 is reporting that Bayer Leverkusen is interested to sign Croatian defender Borna Sosa from VfB Stuttgart after failing in the pursuit of Fran Garcia from Rayo Vallecano. Garcia is expected to sign for Real Madrid after snubbing the Bundesliga side.

Transfer rumours and deals expected to finish on Deadline Day:

⦿ Hakim Ziyech is looking for a way out of Stamford Bridge after falling in the pecking order of Graham Potter. PSG is one of the clubs interested in his signature.

Hakim Ziyech is looking for a way out of Stamford Bridge after falling in the pecking order of Graham Potter. PSG is one of the clubs interested in his signature. ⦿ Bournemouth closes in on Ivorian midfielder, Hamed Traore, who has travelled to England to complete his move from Sassuolo on deadline day. The deal is expected to fetch about 30 million euros for the Serie A side.

Bournemouth closes in on Ivorian midfielder, Hamed Traore, who has travelled to England to complete his move from Sassuolo on deadline day. The deal is expected to fetch about 30 million euros for the Serie A side. ⦿ Harry Souttar is expected to sign for Leicester City from Stoke City for a fee around 15 million pounds.

Diogo Monteiro to joins Leeds United! Portuguese defender Diogo Monteiro has joined Leeds United from Swiss side Servette FC, as per reports from England. He will be the replacement for Diego Llorente, who will join Roma on loan.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT WINTER TRANSFER WINDOWS

It is that time of the year again when footballers will be on the move, teams will get a chance to strengthen their squads and be on the constant lookout for talents, which might turn out to be the missing piece in the jigsaw puzzle.

ALSO READ: Joao Cancelo could leave Man City amid link with Bayern Munich

As club football slowly emerges from its post-World cup hibernation, the 2022-23 January transfer window is unique because of the preceding circumstances.

In football, there are two transfer windows, mandated by FIFA - the first one is the summer transfer window, which spans from June to August. The second one is the winter transfer window that takes place across January.

When was the transfer window first introduced?

The idea of a transfer window was first proposed and discussed by national football associations in the 1990s, but it wasn’t until 2002 that FIFA made the system compulsory and official.

What is the transfer window used for?

While the term ‘transfer window’ is more widely used, it is officially known as the ‘registration period’ by FIFA. There are two registration periods - one that happens after the season and another that happens in January.

Follow all January deadline day stories here:

What makes the 2022-23 January transfer window unique?

Unlike other seasons, this January transfer window takes place right after the FIFA World Cup. The World Cup is usually a summer event, but the Qatar World Cup was the first ever edition to take place in winter.

This effectively means that player performances in the World Cup will be an important metric for clubs to decide which players they want to sign. Big-money deals are usually synonymous with the summer window, but it won’t be surprising if clubs go for cash-rich deals for players who did well in Qatar.

When did the January transfer window 2022-23 open?

The January transfer window opened at midnight on January 1 in the Premier League. It also opens for business on the first day of 2023 in the EFL and in Scotland, Germany and France. Clubs in Italy and Spain started making deals on January 2.

When will the January transfer window 2022-23 close?

For the other top five leagues across Europe, the window shuts at different times.

January Transfer Window 2022-23 deadlines of the top five leagues across Europe Premier League: February 1, 4:30 AM IST Bundesliga: January 31, 10:30 PM IST Serie A: February 1, 12:30 AM IST La Liga: February 1, 4:30 AM IST Ligue 1: February 1, 5:29 AM IST

**All timings are in Indian Standard Time**