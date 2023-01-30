Premier League

Joao Cancelo could leave Man City amid link with Bayern Munich

Cancelo, is an attacking defender who has played an integral role for City in recent seasons but has fallen out of favor with manager Pep Guardiola since the World Cup.

AP
30 January, 2023 22:37 IST
| Photo Credit: Reuters

Joao Cancelo might have played his last game for Manchester City.

The Portugal fullback has reportedly traveled to Bayern Munich ahead of a potential loan move to the German champions, who would have an option to buy Cancelo for 70 million euros ($76 million).

Cancelo, who can play as a right back or left back, is an attacking defender who has played an integral role for City in recent seasons but has fallen out of favor with manager Pep Guardiola since the World Cup.

Cancelo has started only three of City’s nine games in all competitions since domestic competition resumed in late December after the tournament in Qatar.

Nathan Ake has been preferred to Cancelo at left back while 18-year-old Rico Lewis has established himself at right back as competition for Kyle Walker.

Neither City nor Bayern have commented officially on any deal for Cancelo.

The European transfer window closes Tuesday.

