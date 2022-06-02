Football Premier League Premier League Manchester United confirms Juan Mata departure The Spaniard, 34, moved to Manchester United from Chelsea in January 2014 and made 285 appearances, winning the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League during an eight-year spell. Reuters juan mata leaves manchester united premier league football news 02 June, 2022 16:03 IST FILE PHOTO: Juan Mata managed 51 goals and 47 assists for Manchester United. - REUTERS Reuters juan mata leaves manchester united premier league football news 02 June, 2022 16:03 IST Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata will follow Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard through the exit door at Old Trafford when his contract expires at the end of the month, the Premier League side announced on Thursday.The Spaniard, 34, moved to United from Chelsea in January 2014 and made 285 appearances, winning the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League during an eight-year spell.A skilful playmaker, Mata managed 51 goals and 47 assists for United but failed to consistently replicate the form that made him an indispensable part of Chelsea's attacking set-up."Thank you for dedicating eight years of your career to United, Juan. Everyone at the club wishes you all the best for the future," United said in a statement. Read more stories on Premier League. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :