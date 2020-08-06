Football EPL EPL Man Utd should target Kane over Sancho, says Scholes Manchester United has been heavily linked with a move for the 20-year-old Sancho but Scholes said Kane is the out-and-out goalscorer the club needs right now. Reuters 06 August, 2020 12:27 IST Harry Kane signed a six-year contract extension with Spurs in 2018 but said in March he could leave if it does not progress in the right direction. - Getty Images Reuters 06 August, 2020 12:27 IST Paul Scholes says Manchester United lack a prolific centre forward and should prioritise a move for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane over Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.United has been heavily linked with a move for the 20-year-old Sancho but media reports say the club has balked at Dortmund's valuation of around 100 million pounds ($131 million).England captain Kane signed a six-year contract extension with Spurs in 2018 but said in March he could leave if it does not progress in the right direction. Champions League restarts on August 7- All you need to know “Don't get me wrong, Sancho is a top-quality footballer, I think he would improve any team in world football,” Scholes, who won 11 Premier League titles with United, told BT Sport.“His stats say that he is a goalscorer, he will make and score lots of goals. I just think we already have three forwards or wide men that are very similar to Sancho, possibly not quite as good as him, but potentially I think they could be.”Scholes said Kane is the out-and-out goalscorer United needs right now.“I think if that is Harry Kane you are talking about, I would be more desperate to sign him than Sancho at this stage,” he added. “I just think United need a centre forward, a real No.9, a real goalscorer, and Kane would be that man for me.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos