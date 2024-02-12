MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League: McTominay nets late winner to lift Manchester United to 2-1 win at Aston Villa

Erik ten Hag’s United is sixth on 41 points after its third consecutive victory, five points behind fifth-placed Villa who would have climbed to fourth with a win

Published : Feb 12, 2024 07:48 IST , Birmingham - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Manchester United’s Scott McTominay celebrates scoring its second goal against Aston Villa with Rasmus Hojlund.
Manchester United’s Scott McTominay celebrates scoring its second goal against Aston Villa with Rasmus Hojlund. | Photo Credit: CARL RECINE/ REUTERS
infoIcon

Manchester United’s Scott McTominay celebrates scoring its second goal against Aston Villa with Rasmus Hojlund. | Photo Credit: CARL RECINE/ REUTERS

Super sub Scott McTominay scored a late winner as Manchester United continued to inch up the Premier League table with a 2-1 win at Aston Villa on Sunday.

Erik ten Hag’s United is sixth on 41 points after its third consecutive victory, five points behind fifth-placed Villa who would have climbed to fourth with a win. United is six points away from fourth spot and a Champions League berth next season.

“Every game you win is massive for taking a step forward and confidence for the boys,” McTominay, whose seven goals make him the highest-scoring substitute in the league this season, told Sky Sports.

“It is all positive but it is about repeating it and not getting too far ahead of ourselves when we win a few. We’ve got to repeat it now.”

Rasmus Hojlund scored his fifth goal in five consecutive league games -- and 11th in all competitions -- to put United ahead in the 17th minute, knocking in Harry Maguire’s header from close range through keeper Emi Martinez’s legs.

United keeper Andre Onana produced several huge saves to keep Villa off the scoresheet until Douglas Luiz levelled in the 67th minute.

Onana made yet another superb save to stop Clement Lenglet but Luiz was there to fire home the rebound, celebrating with a shoulder shimmy in front of Onana’s net.

But United had the last laugh, with Scotland’s McTominay coming on in the 73rd minute and scoring the winner in the 86th, leaping to head a superb cross from Diogo Dalot past Martinez.

ALSO READ: Mbappe back training with PSG before Champions League match

A delighted Ten Hag punched the air in celebration.

“I feel like as long as I’m fit and healthy I can come on to the pitch and perform. I don’t take it personally, I just want to come in and try and do the best I can for this. Long may it continue,” McTominay said.

“It was an unbelievable cross to be fair, whipped with a lot of pace. I just needed it to hit my head and get it on target. Full credit to the boys, we created a lot of good chances which may go unnoticed.”

Villa had 10 shots on target to United’s five and had 55.9% of possession.

“Great spirit and fight to come back and Scott is the match-winner again,” Maguire told Sky. “It’s an amazing feeling but we’d like to make it a little more easy for ourselves.

“Scott has come on in numerous games this year and made the difference for us. We had to dig deep in the second half; I think we did in the end and deserved the win.” 

Related stories

Related Topics

Premier League /

Premier League 2023-24 /

Scott McTominay /

Manchester United /

Aston Villa /

Rasmus Hojlund

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy Live Score February 12 Matches Updates, Scorecard: Karnataka aims early inroads as Tamil Nadu resumes final day fightback
    Team Sportstar
  2. Dakar is tougher than you can imagine, says Rally two winner Harith Noah
    Nihit Sachdeva
  3. Argentina beats Brazil 1-0 to secure spot at Paris 2024 and eliminate archrival
    AP
  4. Dallas Open: Tommy Paul wins 2nd career ATP title with three-set win over Marcus Giron
    AP
  5. Serie A: Milan ends negative Napoli streak with 1-0 win to pile pressure on 2nd-place Juventus
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League: McTominay nets late winner to lift Manchester United to 2-1 win at Aston Villa
    Reuters
  2. Premier League: Arsenal smashes six past West Ham to send title message
    AP
  3. Premier League: Toney can offer England something different, says Brentford boss Frank
    Reuters
  4. Premier League: Guimaraes double lifts Newcastle to win at Forest
    Reuters
  5. Premier League: Johnson grabs late winner to send Tottenham fourth; Sheffield stuns Luton 3-1 in relegation battle
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy Live Score February 12 Matches Updates, Scorecard: Karnataka aims early inroads as Tamil Nadu resumes final day fightback
    Team Sportstar
  2. Dakar is tougher than you can imagine, says Rally two winner Harith Noah
    Nihit Sachdeva
  3. Argentina beats Brazil 1-0 to secure spot at Paris 2024 and eliminate archrival
    AP
  4. Dallas Open: Tommy Paul wins 2nd career ATP title with three-set win over Marcus Giron
    AP
  5. Serie A: Milan ends negative Napoli streak with 1-0 win to pile pressure on 2nd-place Juventus
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment