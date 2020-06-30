Manchester United vs Brighton LIVE: Solskjaer's side continues push for Premier League Top-4

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE BLOG of the 2019/20 Premier League game between Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion at the AMEX Community Stadium on Tuesday.

MATCH PREVIEW:

Brighton & Hove Albion’s sole focus is on Tuesday’s Premier League opponent Manchester United and it is not worrying about the prospect of fighting a relegation battle at the end of the season, manager Graham Potter said.

Brighton is 15th in the standings with 33 points, six points above the relegation zone with seven games left — including fixtures against champion Liverpool and second-placed Manchester City next month.

Potter said Brighton has been in high spirits throughout the season despite some poor results and it will hit the ground running against sixth-placed United, which is unbeaten in 14 matches across all competitions.

“We don’t think about how many points we may or may not need at this stage to be safe,” Potter told reporters in a virtual news conference.

Meanwhile, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says there has been improvement from young attacking trio Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood this season but he could bring in another forward to boost competition for places.

Rashford and Martial have contributed 19 goals each in all competitions while Greenwood has scored 12 but Solskjaer said the trio still have to earn their spot.

“You need competition for places at United. If you think you’ve got a divine right to be playing every game and are doing so well that we’re not going to look for players to replace you, you’re in the wrong place,” Solskjaer told reporters.

“We’ve always got to look at improving, and if they don’t... we might have to look somewhere else to get better because we have to be better.”