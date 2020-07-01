Football EPL EPL Premier League: Fernandes brace steers Man United to 3-0 win at Brighton A double from Bruno Fernandes guided Manchester United to a 3-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Tuesday. Reuters 01 July, 2020 03:48 IST Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes celebrates one of his goals against Brighton in the Premier League on Tuesday. - Twitter Reuters 01 July, 2020 03:48 IST Bruno Fernandes scored two fine goals as Manchester United won 3-0 at Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Tuesday to stay in contention for a top-four finish.The result left United fifth on 52 points from 32 games, two behind fourth-placed Chelsea which has a game in hand and ahead of Wolverhampton Wanderers, which occupies the sixth position, on goal difference.MATCH HIGHLIGHTS | Premier League highlights: Manchester United beats Brighton 3-0 A dominant United stretched its unbeaten run in all competitions to 15 games and celebrated its first league win at Brighton since 1982 after 18-year-old Mason Greenwood fired the team ahead with a solo effort in the 16th minute.Portugal midfielder Fernandes, who had hit the post with a first-time shot early on, made it 2-0 with a deflected effort in the 29th minute following a superb build-up.United scored a high quality third goal as Nemanja Matic released Greenwood with a searching long ball and the forward delivered an inch-perfect cross for Fernandes to volley home from 10 metres.United is next at home to relegation-threatened Bournemouth while Brighton visits bottom team Norwich City on Saturday. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos