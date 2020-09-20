Football EPL EPL Premier League: Crystal Palace stuns Manchester United amid VAR drama A Wilfried Zaha double and an Andros Townsend opener gave Crystal Palace a 3-1 victory over Manchester United in a Premier League game on Saturday. Reuters 20 September, 2020 00:19 IST Crystal Palace stunned Manchester United 3-1 at Old Trafford to make it two out of two in the 2020-21 Premier League season. - Twitter Reuters 20 September, 2020 00:19 IST Manchester United's season got underway with a shock 3-1 defeat by Crystal Palace as Wilfried Zaha grabbed a late double for the visitor in the Premier League on Saturday although VAR was once again the centre of attention.United looked off the pace early on as Andros Townsend put Palace in front after seven minutes, with the home side's campaign starting a week later than initially scheduled due to last season's Europa League commitments running into mid-August.Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay went close as United chased an equaliser but the host could have gone in two goals behind at halftime, with only a brilliant David De Gea save keeping a goal-bound Jordan Ayew strike out.MATCH HIGHLIGHTS | Premier League highlights: Crystal Palace beats Manchester United 3-1 United brought Mason Greenwood on at halftime but its task was made more difficult when the VAR decided that referee Martin Atkinson should consult the pitch-side monitor and he awarded Palace a penalty for handball against Victor Lindelof.Ayew stepped up to take the spot kick but De Gea made a fantastic save. The VAR drama was not done there, however, with Atkinson informed that De Gea had come off his line and the penalty was retaken, with Zaha converting this time.New signing Donny van de Beek came off the bench to get the home side back in the contest with a goal on his debut, but former United forward Zaha had the last laugh as he made sure of a deserved win for Palace with a fine finish late on. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos