Football EPL EPL Tottenham signs Bale on loan, Reguilon on permanent deal Gareth Bale returns to Tottenham on a one-year loan deal, with British media reporting that Spurs will pay him 20 million pounds ($25.8 million) in wages. Reuters 19 September, 2020 22:51 IST Gareth Bale returns to Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur after seven years at La Liga team Real Madrid. - Twitter Reuters 19 September, 2020 22:51 IST Tottenham Hotspur has signed forward Gareth Bale and left-back Sergio Reguilon from Spanish champion Real Madrid, the Premier League club announced in a statement.Bale returns to his former club on a one-year loan deal, with British media reporting that Spurs will pay 20 million pounds ($25.8 million) in wages and fees for the 31-year-old Wales winger. Reguilon, who spent last season on loan at Sevilla, arrives for a reported fee of 30 million euros ($35.51 million).Bale made more than 200 appearances for Spurs between 2007 and 2013, scoring 56 goals with 58 assists before his then world record move to Real for 100 million euros ($118.37 million).READ | Fans return to Bundesliga games for first time since March He won four Champions League trophies and two La Liga titles with Real but has divided opinion amongst the club's fanbase, with some supporters frustrated by a perceived lack of commitment from the Welshman and his poor injury record. Bale was poised for a move to Chinese club Jiangsu Suning last year before the deal fell through.He endured his worst season at Real in 2019-20, scoring only three goals in all competitions, and barely featured in the club's run to the Liga title.His growing rift with manager Zinedine Zidane intensified when he did not travel with the squad for a Champions League clash against Manchester City last season.The signings of Bale and Reguilon follow the arrival at Spurs of Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Ireland defender Matt Doherty and former England goalkeeper Joe Hart.