Rodriguez, Calvert-Lewin shine as Everton beats 10-man West Brom

Colombian playmaker James Rodriguez scored his first Premier League goal and Dominic Calvert-Lewin bagged a hat-trick as Everton thrashed 10-man West Bromwich Albion 5-2 at Goodison Park on Saturday.

West Brom started brightly and opened the scoring through Grady Diangana, his debut Premier League goal, but when Calvert-Lewin equalised after an intervention from the Video Assistant Referee, Everton took control.

Rodriguez put Everton ahead, just before the interval, with a finish full of quality, and shortly afterwards was pushed in the face by defender Kieran Gibbs, who received a deserved red card.

Everton's James Rodriguez celebrates after scoring his maiden Premier League goal. - AP

Combustible West Brom manager Slaven Bilic was also red-carded by referee Mike Dean as he remonstrated with the official at the break.

The Baggies bagged a superb equaliser from Matheus Pereiras 30-yard free-kick shortly after the restart, but the Toffees' greater quality against 10 men then saw them surge ahead.

Michael Keane put Everton in front from close range before Calvert-Lewin took his tally for the season to four in two games as he netted two more to complete his first hat-trick for the Merseyside club.

Everton appeared sloppy at times compared to its 1-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur in its season opener. But the side's improvement from last season continues to be dramatic, while for West Brom eight goals conceded in two games shows the measure of its task in the Premier League.