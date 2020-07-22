Manchester United vs West Ham United: Premier League LIVE

Follow Sportstar's coverage of the Premier League game between Manchester United and West Ham United at the Old Trafford.

— West Ham won the reverse fixture and could do the league double over Man United for the first time since 2006-07.

Man United however has everything to play for and goal difference could also still come into it play on the final day, so expect Solskjaer's side to try and rack up a convincing victory.

— Premier League form book

Manchester United is still unbeaten in 12 Premier League games, while at Old Trafford it has won five of its last six games with an aggregate scoreline of 20-4.

West Ham's wins over fellow strugglers Norwich City and Watford handed it back-to-back top-flight wins for the first time since August while effectively sealed its place in the Premier League next season.

Manchester United: DWWWWD

West Ham United: LWDLWW

— Possible starting lineups

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams; Matic, Pogba; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial

West Ham United: Fabianski; Johnson, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Noble, Fornals; Antonio

— Team News: West Ham United

West Ham's attckers are in good form too, with Michail Antonio having scored more Premier League goals than anyone else since the season restart in June and Jarrod Bowen picking up four assists in his last five games.

Moyes could also consider handing opportunities to some fringe players with survival now secured. That would mean another start for 20-year-old Ben Johnson at right-back, with Ryan Fredericks sidelined along with Robert Snodgrass.

— Team news: Manchester United

Manchester United will be without Eric Bailly after he was stretchered off in the FA Cup defeat to Chelsea following a clash of heads with Harry Maguire.

Despite returning to Manchester from the hospital, the strict concussion protocols could mean that he is unlikely to be available for the last two games of the domestic campaign.

Luke Shaw remains a major doubt after twisting his ankle against Southampton, Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe remain unavailable.

The likes of Anthony Martial, Paul Pogba and Mason Greenwood all sat out from the start on Sunday, but the in-form trio are expected to return as part of a Man United attacking line in the midst of a prolific run.

Bruno Fernandes has been central to that, and since his debut for the club in February no Premier League player has been involved in more goals across all competitions than his 17 - scoring nine times and creating eight more.

— The Champions League race

Manchester United's FA Cup hopes ended at the hands of Chelsea at Wembley on Sunday. The semifinal defeat was bad but there was some positive news for it that day.

Leicester City's defeat against Tottenham Hotspur sees Man United control its destiny as far as qualification for next season's Champions League is concerned.

The Red Devils are level on points and goal difference with the Foxes, and have a game in hand. It they win tonight, they simply need to avoid defeat on the final day to secure a top four finish.

Even if they draw tonight, they just have to avoid defeat against Leicester in the final game of the season to wrap up a top-four finish for only the third time since Sir Alex Ferguson stepped down.

— Former Manchester United boss David Moyes is making a return to the Old Trafford tonight.

— Manchester United can move into the top four of the Premier League table for the first time since September when it welcomes West Ham United to Old Trafford on Wednesday.

The Red Devils' Champions League qualification in their hands as we head into the final two games of the season.

Other the otherhand, West Ham is all but mathematically safe from the threat of relegation this campaign.