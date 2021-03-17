Man United Women to play at Old Trafford for first time

Manchester United Women will play at Old Trafford for the first time when it hosts West Ham United in the Women’s Super League (WSL) next week, the club said on Tuesday.

Casey Stoney’s side, which usually plays its home games at Leigh Sports Village, is due to host West Ham on March 27.

“Playing at Old Trafford will obviously be a special moment in the history of this team,” Stoney said in a statement. “It’s a fantastic opportunity to showcase the women’s game, which has seen huge growth over the last few years.”

Spurs Women also host local rival Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, instead of The Hive where they usually play home matches, on the same day.

A league record crowd of 38,262 watched the WSL’s first north London derby in November 2019 at the stadium.