Senegal striker Diagne joins West Brom on loan Mbaye Diagne has joined West Bromwich Albion on loan from Galatasaray until the end of the season. Reuters 30 January, 2021 13:10 IST Mbaye Diagne scored 11 goals from 18 appearances for Galatasaray this season. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 30 January, 2021 13:10 IST Senegal striker Mbaye Diagne has joined West Bromwich Albion on loan from Galatasaray until the end of the season, the Premier League club said on Friday."I think he's a player our supporters will enjoy watching and I hope he can score the goals we need to help us win more games," West Brom sporting director Luke Dowling said in a club statement."The biggest thing for us is that he really wanted to come which is massively important to us in the position we find ourselves."ALSO READ | Chelsea disgusted by online racist abuse aimed at Reece JamesDiagne, 29, has scored 11 goals from 18 appearances with Galatasaray this season.West Brom is second from bottom in the Premier League, seven points adrift of the safety zone. It has scored 15 goals in 20 games.