Arteta 'not expecting big things' for Arsenal in transfer window

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is not expecting any major signings to be made this month.

With the Gunners having spent in the region of £136 million in the previous transfer window on Nicolas Pepe, Kieran Tierney, David Luiz, Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba, it has been suggested they will not invest heavily in the squad in January.

Tentative reports in Spain have linked them with interest in Edinson Cavani of Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti, while RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano is also said to be a target.

Arteta suggested last week that Arsenal could look to sign a defender to cover for Calum Chambers, who is expected to miss the rest of the season with a cruciate ligament injury.

However, speaking ahead of Saturday's Premier League trip to Crystal Palace, Arteta says there are unlikely to be many significant arrivals before next season.

"I'm not expecting big things," he told reporters. "I'm expecting big things from the players I have now to get through the season in a more balanced way. We always have to be looking because of some injuries."

Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's future has been the subject of recent speculation, although the striker insisted before the FA Cup win over Leeds United on Monday that he is fully committed to the club.

"I was very pleased to read those comments," said Arteta. "He knows exactly what I think about him and obviously he's a massive player for us. But at the moment, we're in the middle of the season and we haven't discussed anything further on that at the club.

"My intention is to keep Auba, obviously, because I know that, if we keep Auba with us, we're going to be stronger and closer to winning football matches."

When asked about talks over a possible new contract for Aubameyang, Arteta replied: "I don't know, we haven't discussed that. But I'm confident that he's very happy here because that's what he said in the media."

Arteta secured his first win as Arsenal boss over Manchester United on New Year's Day before Monday's 1-0 defeat of Leeds at Emirates Stadium.

The former Manchester City assistant coach thinks there is already a greater energy within the squad than before his arrival.

"The first thing I wanted to change was the energy around the team and around the club as well," he said. "I think this is slightly better than how it was - or much better, I would say.

"Obviously, the fact that we are winning games helps, and what I'm seeing at the training ground is much more like what I want to see."

Arsenal is 10th in the Premier League table, a point and a place behind Palace, heading into the game at Selhurst Park.