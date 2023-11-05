MagazineBuy Print

Newcastle hands Arsenal first league defeat with controversial goal

Newcastle United handed Arsenal its first Premier League defeat of the season with a 1-0 home victory on Saturday thanks to a controversial second-half goal by Anthony Gordon that stood after a lengthy VAR review.

Published : Nov 05, 2023 08:14 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon in action with Arsenal’s David Raya.
Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon in action with Arsenal’s David Raya. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
infoIcon

Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon in action with Arsenal's David Raya.

Newcastle United handed Arsenal its first Premier League defeat of the season with an impassioned 1-0 home victory on Saturday thanks to a controversial second-half goal by Anthony Gordon that stood after a lengthy VAR review.

Gordon scored in the 64th minute, firing past goalkeeper David Raya from close range after a goalmouth scramble.

There was a lengthy break for VAR to check if the ball went out of bounds, whether there was a foul in the build-up and for offside before Newcastle’s fans could celebrate.

Raspadori scores again to help Napoli win 2-0 at Salernitana in Serie A

The Magpies, who are unbeaten in their last seven league outings, climbed to sixth on 20 points after 11 games. Arsenal, who failed to score for the first time in all competitions this term, is third with 24, three behind leaders Manchester City.

The victory capped a brilliant week for Newcastle, who humbled League Cup holders Manchester United 3-0 in its fourth round clash at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was been intent on turning the tide after a disappointing few days that saw his side eliminated from the League Cup with a 3-1 loss at West Ham United.

The game at St James’ Park was full of emotion but lacking in quality for much of the time and tempers boiled over before the break with a flurry of yellow cards.

Bayer Leverkusen stays top in Bundesliga, Union Berlin slumps to another defeat

Arsenal’s Kai Havertz was booked for a reckless tackle on Sean Longstaff before Longstaff and Fabian Schar were shown yellow cards for arguing Havertz should have been sent off.

Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes appeared close to unravelling, first elbowing Jorginho in the head, smashing the ball off Havertz and then nearly coming to blows with Declan Rice.

The halftime whistle felt like a welcome relief.

Newcastle defender Dan Burns, who landed hard on his back after a strong tackle, did not return for the second half and was shown walking gingerly to the dugout.

His team mates stuck to their task though and were rewarded when Gordon pounced on a loose ball to score after an aerial duel between Joelinton and defender Gabriel following a cross from Joe Willock who retrieved the ball on the byline. 

Related Topics

Newcastle United /

Arsenal /

VAR /

Premier League

