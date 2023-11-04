MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bayer Leverkusen stays top in Bundesliga, Union Berlin slumps to another defeat

Union Berlin slumped to its 12th consecutive defeat, a 3-0 loss at home to Eintracht Frankfurt, that deepens the sense of crisis at the former overachiever.

Published : Nov 04, 2023 23:01 IST , BERLIN - 2 MINS READ

AP
Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba celebrates after the match.
Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba celebrates after the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Heiko Becker
infoIcon

Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba celebrates after the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Heiko Becker

Álex Grimaldo scored twice as Bayer Leverkusen stayed top of the Bundesliga on Saturday with a 3-2 win at Hoffenheim.

But coach Xabi Alonso’s team had to work hard for its ninth win from 10 games, after letting a two-goal lead slip.

Florian Wirtz scored in the ninth minute after combining brilliantly with Victor Boniface, and Grimaldo added another with a fine strike from distance before the break.

Hoffenheim’s Anton Stach pulled one back in the 56th after intercepting a poor pass from Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky, and Wout Weghorst equalised two minutes later after Maximilian Beier’s initial effort struck the post.

ALSO READ: Real Madrid says no negotiations on with Kylian Mbappe at the moment

Grimaldo had the final say in the 70th when Boniface sent the ball back to him to unleash another fierce shot into the top corner.

Union Berlin slumped to its 12th consecutive defeat, a 3-0 loss at home to Eintracht Frankfurt, that deepens the sense of crisis at the former overachiever.

Union coach Urs Fischer could only watch helplessly as Omar Marmoush scored for Frankfurt in the second minute, then added another goal in the 14th.

Union’s bad luck continued as David Datro Fofana hit the crossbar in response.

ALSO READ: Premier League: Bruno Fernandes scores in Fergie time and leads by example - Erik Ten Hag

Mario Gotze set up Spanish teenager Nacho Ferri to seal the visitors’ win in the 82nd. It was Union’s eighth straight defeat in the league, after finishing fourth last season.

Vincenzo Grifo scored a penalty in injury time for Freiburg to draw with Borussia Mönchengladbach 3-3. Jordan Pefok netted for Gladbach before going off injured. It was the American’s first Bundesliga goal of the season.

Also, Cologne drew with Augsburg 1-1, and Mainz defeated Leipzig 2-0 in its first game since Bo Svensson quit as coach.

Related stories

Related Topics

Bundesliga 2023-24 /

Bundesliga /

Bayer Leverkusen /

Union Berlin /

Eintracht Frankfurt

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: A five-star performance by Doku drives Man City to 6-1 win over Bournemouth
    AP
  2. Bayer Leverkusen stays top in Bundesliga, Union Berlin slumps to another defeat
    AP
  3. Premier League: Bruno Fernandes scores in Fergie time and leads by example, says Ten Hag
    Reuters
  4. ENG vs AUS, World Cup 2023: Australia registers fifth consecutive win, knocks England out of tournament
    Ashwin Achal
  5. Serie A: Mourinho upset with Roma’s tight schedule ahead of Lecce and Europa League clashes
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Bundesliga

  1. Bayer Leverkusen stays top in Bundesliga, Union Berlin slumps to another defeat
    AP
  2. Bayern not downbeat after Cup exit, ready for Dortmund test says Tuchel
    Reuters
  3. Bayern Munich defender De Ligt sidelined again with knee injury
    AFP
  4. Bayern’s German Cup game in the balance over pitch conditions after heavy rain: Tuchel
    Reuters
  5. RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo set to be out for the rest of the year with shoulder injury
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: A five-star performance by Doku drives Man City to 6-1 win over Bournemouth
    AP
  2. Bayer Leverkusen stays top in Bundesliga, Union Berlin slumps to another defeat
    AP
  3. Premier League: Bruno Fernandes scores in Fergie time and leads by example, says Ten Hag
    Reuters
  4. ENG vs AUS, World Cup 2023: Australia registers fifth consecutive win, knocks England out of tournament
    Ashwin Achal
  5. Serie A: Mourinho upset with Roma’s tight schedule ahead of Lecce and Europa League clashes
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment