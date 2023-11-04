Real Madrid says no negotiations on with Kylian Mbappe at the moment

Real Madrid has said that all reports of its negotiations with Kylian Mbappe are false and that the club is not looking for any move for the France international at the moment.

The La Liga side, issued a statement on Saturday after several media outlets had said that Mbappe was looking to make a move from Paris Saint-Germain to the Spanish capital.

“Given the information recently issued and published by different media outlets, in which there is speculation about alleged negotiations between the player Kylian Mbappé and our club, Real Madrid CF would like to state that this information is completely false and that no such negotiations have taken place. with a player who belongs to PSG,” Real Madrid said.