Serie A: Mourinho upset with Roma’s tight schedule ahead of Lecce and Europa League clashes

After hosting Lecce at home on Sunday in Serie A, Roma will travel to Slavia Prague for a Europa League group stage and then competes in the ‘Derby della Capitale’ at Lazio.

Published : Nov 04, 2023 22:59 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho upset with Roma’s tight schedule 
FILE PHOTO: AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho upset with Roma’s tight schedule  | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho upset with Roma’s tight schedule  | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Jose Mourinho expressed his frustration at what he perceived as a lack of consideration for the fatigue AS Roma are experiencing due to a hectic schedule, which he believes has put his side at a disadvantage.

After hosting Lecce at home on Sunday in Serie A, Roma will travel to Slavia Prague for a Europa League group stage match on Thursday, and then competes in the ‘Derby della Capitale’ at Lazio on November 12.

ALSO READ | Vinicius ‘used to’ racism in Spain says Real Madrid coach Ancelotti

“Some people don’t know what it means to play after three days; they don’t know what fatigue is,” Mourinho told a press conference on Saturday.

“After European matches, we are always the ones to be penalised by the schedule. The same will happen in the derby. Lazio will have an advantage.

“If our club doesn’t ask this question with regards to the calendar and I always have to ask it, maybe I shouldn’t.”

Roma is currently ninth on the table with 14 points.

The Portuguese manager gave an update on striker Paulo Dybala and midfielder Renato Sanches.

“Dybala and Sanches will be available, although their form is not optimal. According to our medical staff, they’re both risk-free and that’s what we need to hear at the moment,” Mourinho said.

Despite Lecce’s strong start to the season, it has not won in its last five league matches and currently sit in 11th place with 13 points.

“Lecce are a very strong team on the counterattack, quick on the flanks and have solutions off the bench to change the game and a good coach. They’re a tough team to face,” Mourinho said.

“We will try to win tomorrow and climb in the league table.”

Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

