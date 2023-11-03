MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2023-24: East Bengal looks to regain winning form as it hosts Kerala Blasters

Looking to refresh its search for a top half finish after three seasons of forgettable performances, East Bengal has managed to net four points from its first two matches.

Published : Nov 03, 2023 21:57 IST , KOLKATA - 1 MIN READ

Amitabha Das Sharma
Cleiton Silva of East Bengal FC celebrates after scoring a goal against Hyderabad FC in the ISL
Cleiton Silva of East Bengal FC celebrates after scoring a goal against Hyderabad FC in the ISL | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Cleiton Silva of East Bengal FC celebrates after scoring a goal against Hyderabad FC in the ISL | Photo Credit: PTI

East Bengal will be looking to end its two-match losing run when it hosts the southern powerhouse Kerala Blasters in an ISL-10 fixture at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday.

Looking to refresh its search for a top half finish after three seasons of forgettable performances, East Bengal has managed to net four points from its first two matches.

But its luck ran out in the next two rounds where it lost visiting last year’s runner-up Bengaluru FC before going down against FC Goa at Bhubaneswar, where its last home match was shifted.

The last two outings have been painful for Carles Cuadrat coached East Bengal as it gave away a one-goal lead to lose the matches 2-1.

ALSO READ | ISL 2023-24: Hyderabad FC looks for first win of the season in home clash against Bengaluru

The Blasters have been doing comparatively better as it won three of its first five games to be in the fourth spot in the current standings with 10 points. This will be its second away outing after having lost the first one against Mumbai City FC 2-1 at the latter’s home.

The last time two teams met in the tournament East Bengal managed to beat Blaster by a solitary goal (on February 3, 2023). This will be giving the home side some hope but it needs to bring up a strong performance if it looks to repeat the result against in-form Blasters.

Related Topics

East Bengal /

Kerala Blasters /

ISL /

Indian Super League /

ISL 2023-24 /

Carles Cuadrat /

Mumbai City FC

  1. ISL 2023-24: East Bengal looks to regain winning form as it hosts Kerala Blasters
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  2. I-League 2023-24: Sreenidi Deccan thrashes Inter Kashi 4-1; Mohammedan draws with Shillong Lajong
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: Hyderabad FC looks for first win of the season in home clash against Bengaluru
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. Jeakson Singh undergoes successful surgery but will miss FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers
    Team Sportstar
  5. Igor Stimac names 28 probables for India’s FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

