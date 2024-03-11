MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Mainz player thanks referee for potentially saving his life during Bundesliga game

Guilavogui lay motionless on the field after receiving an accidental blow to the head, and seemed unconscious. Ittrich arrived and put him in the recovery position, then adjusted his tongue so he could breathe again.

Published : Mar 11, 2024 10:48 IST , MAINZ, Germany - 1 MIN READ

AP
Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane in action with Mainz’s Josuha Guilavogui.
Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane in action with Mainz’s Josuha Guilavogui. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane in action with Mainz’s Josuha Guilavogui. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Mainz player Josuha Guilavogui has thanked referee Patrick Ittrich for potentially saving his life in a Bundesliga game after his tongue had blocked his airway.

Guilavogui received an accidental blow to the head from teammate Anthony Caci’s knee during Saturday’s match at Bayern Munich. The French player lay motionless on the field, seemingly unconscious, before Ittrich arrived and put him in the recovery position, then adjusted his tongue so he could breathe again.

“You just have to act quickly, there’s no praise for it,” Ittrich said afterward.

Guilavogui on Sunday expressed his gratitude.

“Thank you very much for the quick intervention and the help provided, Patrick Ittrich, my teammates and the doctors at Mainz!” the defensive midfielder wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Mainz lost 8-1 and remained in the Bundesliga’s relegation zone.

Related Topics

Mainz /

Bundesliga /

Bayern Munich

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mainz player thanks referee for potentially saving his life during Bundesliga game
    AP
  2. Mumbai vs Vidarbha Live Score, Day 2 Ranji Trophy Final: VID 62/4, trails by 162 runs; Rathod joins Thakare after Kulkarni gets Taide
    Team Sportstar
  3. WPL 2024 points table updated: Delhi Capitals joins Mumbai Indians to qualify for playoffs
    Team Sportstar
  4. World Olympic Boxing Qualifier: Nishant Dev reaches quarterfinals, one win away from Paris quota
    PTI
  5. ACKO Madras Mundial kicks off as football fever grips Chennai
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Bundesliga

  1. Mainz player thanks referee for potentially saving his life during Bundesliga game
    AP
  2. Bundesliga 2023-24: Leverkusen stays firmly on course with 2-0 win over Wolfsburg
    Reuters
  3. Bundesliga: Dortmund holds on to fourth spot with 2-1 win at Werder Bremen
    Reuters
  4. Bundesliga 2023-24: Record-breaking Kane nets hat-trick as Bayern humble Mainz 8-1
    Reuters
  5. Bayer Leverkusen moves 10 points clear of Bayern Munich, tops Bundesliga standings with 10 rounds to go
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mainz player thanks referee for potentially saving his life during Bundesliga game
    AP
  2. Mumbai vs Vidarbha Live Score, Day 2 Ranji Trophy Final: VID 62/4, trails by 162 runs; Rathod joins Thakare after Kulkarni gets Taide
    Team Sportstar
  3. WPL 2024 points table updated: Delhi Capitals joins Mumbai Indians to qualify for playoffs
    Team Sportstar
  4. World Olympic Boxing Qualifier: Nishant Dev reaches quarterfinals, one win away from Paris quota
    PTI
  5. ACKO Madras Mundial kicks off as football fever grips Chennai
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment