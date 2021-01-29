Solskjaer condemns 'disgusting' online racist abuse aimed at Man United duo

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has called for media platforms to take action against users who posted racist abuse to Axel Tuanzebe and Anthony Martial following Wednesday's shock 2-1 Premier League home defeat by Sheffield United.

United academy graduate Tuanzebe and France forward Martial were targeted by some users on Instagram, with several users posting racist comments and symbols on their pictures.

Solskjaer said the Premier League must continue to back anti-racism campaigns and expressed his disgust at the vile abuse the two players endured.

"It's just incredible we have these scenes still, this abuse in 2021," Solskjaer told a news conference ahead of Saturday's trip to Arsenal.

"We've been campaigning for a long time now with the Premier League and I think it's working, but there are still some people that haven't got it. They hide behind social media, be anonymous and it's unacceptable and it's disgusting.

"They're not Man United fans when this happens. We're all standing behind every single one of our players."

Solskjaer has cleared Jesse Lingard to join West Ham United on loan for the remainder of the season but stressed the move did not spell the end of the English forward's future at Old Trafford.

"We want him to come back to us revitalised," Solskjaer said. "The aim is for him to go there and show what a good player he is. We want him to enjoy himself and come back to us."