Manchester United's Jesse Lingard set to move to West Ham

West Ham United is all set to sign Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard on loan until the end of season, according to multiple reports in the UK media.

Lingard, who has fallen out of favour at Old Trafford, has now flown to London after having his medical in Manchester, all but confirming the move with a Snapchat post saying, "London Bound #HammerTime."

A screengrab showing a post from Jesse Lingard's Snapchat account.

According to Sky Sports, if the deal is completed and Lingard is registered by midday on Friday, he will be available to make his debut against Liverpool on Sunday.

Lingard, who has made only three appearances for the Red Devils this season, has been looking to secure a move away for quite some time now to revive his career. However, the English international was understood to have rejected loan offers from Newcastle and West Brom, earlier.

West Ham, currently fifth on the Premier League standings, has reportedly agreed over a loan fee of £1.5million with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.