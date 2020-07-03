Football EPL EPL 'Brilliant boy' Greenwood will only get better, says Solskjaer Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hailed teenage striker Mason Greenwood following his performance in the win against Brighton. Reuters 03 July, 2020 16:58 IST Mason Greenwood has scored 13 goals in all competitions for Manchester United this season. - Getty Images Reuters 03 July, 2020 16:58 IST Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the sky is the limit for teenage forward Mason Greenwood, who is enjoying a breakthrough season at Old Trafford.Greenwood, 18, scored his 13th goal of the season against Brighton on Tuesday, before delivering an inch-perfect cross for Bruno Fernandes to volley home United's third in a 3-0 win at the Amex Stadium.“He could still play in the FA Youth Cup team. So he's a young boy and we have to look after him,” Solskjaer told a news conference ahead of Saturday's Premier League visit of Bournemouth.“But from the bench or when he starts he is performing. He's developed fantastically this season so the sky is the limit.“It's up to him. He knows what he can do, should do and must do to keep on playing (and getting chances).”Solskjaer said Greenwood has the potential to thrive at the highest level and claimed that the teenager is a more rounded player than him at the same age.READ: VAR bad for the game, says Mourinho after 3-1 defeat “He's a brilliant boy to work with. He keeps on learning, keeps on making better and better decisions,” the United boss added.United, fifth in the league, are unbeaten in 15 matches across all competitions, but Solskjaer warned his players cannot take their foot off the gas against 19th-placed Bournemouth, who are battling to stay in the top flight.“It's not an easy game, what anyone else thinks doesnt matter, we'll have to perform,” Solskjaer said.“Where they are is not a nice place to be in but they are one of the best teams in the league on set pieces. We know we have to stop quite a few things with them.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos