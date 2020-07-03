Football EPL EPL Sheffield United win over Tottenham marred by VAR controversy Mourinho's inconsistent Spurs dropped to ninth as their hopes of securing Champions League football for next season further recede. Reuters 03 July, 2020 00:41 IST Mousset scores Sheffield's second against Tottenham. - REUTERS Reuters 03 July, 2020 00:41 IST VAR took centre stage once again as Tottenham Hotspur slumped to a 3-1 defeat by Sheffield United in the Premier League at Bramall Lane on Thursday, leaving Jose Mourinho's side nine points adrift in the race for the top four.The host took the lead in the 31st minute as Norwegian Sander Berge finished off a fine flowing move, slotting the ball into the bottom corner for his first goal in English football.Less than two minutes later, Harry Kane thought he had equalised when he found the net but the goal was ruled out by VAR, with Lucas Moura adjudged to have used his hand when pushed to the ground and nudging the ball in Kane's direction.Mourinho was furious with the decision and his mood worsened in the 69th minute as United carved Spurs open again to set up substitute Lys Mousset for his first goal since Dec. 1.The visitor offered very little in response, with Oli McBurnie adding a third goal six minutes from time to make sure of the three points for the Blades before Kane did get his goal, albeit a mere consolation, in the 90th minute.The result means United leapfrog Spurs to go seventh on 47 points, seven points off the top four, with Mourinho's inconsistent side dropping to ninth as their hopes of securing Champions League football for next season further recede. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos