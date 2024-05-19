The Premier League has never seen so many goals in a single season.
Jarell Quansah’s strike for Liverpool against Wolverhampton at Anfield on Sunday took the number of goals scored in England’s top flight this campaign to 1,223 — a record.
There are various factors that could be behind the increase in goals this season, including longer games because of more stoppage time, more attack-minded coaches and the weakness of the promoted teams.
The previous record of 1,222 goals in a season came in the inaugural 1992-93 Premier League campaign, when there were 22 teams in the division.
WITH INPUTS FROM AP
Latest on Sportstar
- WATCH: Caicedo scores stunner to give Chelsea lead against Bournemouth in Premier League
- Arsenal vs Everton LIVE score, ARS 1-1 EVE, Premier League 2023-24: Tomiyasu, Gueye goals keep scores level in second-half
- Premier League 2023-24 breaks all-time goal-scoring record for a season
- Man City vs West Ham LIVE score, Premier League 2023-24: MCI 2-1 WHU; Second half begins; Foden searching for a hattrick
- RR vs KKR Live Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Around 10:56pm IST cut-off for 5-over game; Heavy rains continyue in Guwahati
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE