Premier League 2023-24 breaks all-time goal-scoring record for a season

The Premier League has never seen so many goals in a single season.

Jarell Quansah’s strike for Liverpool against Wolverhampton at Anfield on Sunday took the number of goals scored in England’s top flight this campaign to 1,223 — a record.

There are various factors that could be behind the increase in goals this season, including longer games because of more stoppage time, more attack-minded coaches and the weakness of the promoted teams.

The previous record of 1,222 goals in a season came in the inaugural 1992-93 Premier League campaign, when there were 22 teams in the division.

