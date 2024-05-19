MagazineBuy Print

Premier League 2023-24 breaks all-time goal-scoring record for a season

The previous record of 1,222 goals in a season came in the inaugural 1992-93 Premier League campaign, when there were 22 teams in the division.

Published : May 19, 2024 21:39 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Liverpool’s Jarell Quansah celebrates scoring against Wolves.
Liverpool’s Jarell Quansah celebrates scoring against Wolves. | Photo Credit: PHIL NOBLE/REUTERS
infoIcon

Liverpool’s Jarell Quansah celebrates scoring against Wolves. | Photo Credit: PHIL NOBLE/REUTERS

The Premier League has never seen so many goals in a single season.

Jarell Quansah’s strike for Liverpool against Wolverhampton at Anfield on Sunday took the number of goals scored in England’s top flight this campaign to 1,223 — a record.

There are various factors that could be behind the increase in goals this season, including longer games because of more stoppage time, more attack-minded coaches and the weakness of the promoted teams.

The previous record of 1,222 goals in a season came in the inaugural 1992-93 Premier League campaign, when there were 22 teams in the division.

WITH INPUTS FROM AP

Premier League 2023-24

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
