Premier League 2023-24 stats: Haaland leads Golden Boot race; Alisson, Onana top of Golden Glove

With the first-half of the Premier League coming to an end, the race for the Golden Boot and Golden Glove is well and truly on.

In terms of goalscorers, usual suspect Erling Haaland tops the table with 14 strikes.

The Golden Glove race, however, is tight as of now, with three keepers joint-top with six clean sheets each - Alisson Becker of Liverpool, Andre Onana of Manchester United and Jordan Pickford of Everton.

Aston Villa, which is enjoying an excellent season under Unai Emery, has Ollie Watkins leading the playmaking charts with eight assists.