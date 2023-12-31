MagazineBuy Print

Premier League 2023-24 stats: Haaland leads Golden Boot race; Alisson, Onana top of Golden Glove

Erling Haaland tops the Golden Glove race with 14 goals while Alisson Becker, Andre Onana and Jordan Pickford are joint-top in clean sheets with six goals each.

Published : Dec 31, 2023 19:57 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
(From L-R): Erling Haaland, Alisson Becker and Ollie Watkings.
(From L-R): Erling Haaland, Alisson Becker and Ollie Watkings. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

(From L-R): Erling Haaland, Alisson Becker and Ollie Watkings. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

With the first-half of the Premier League coming to an end, the race for the Golden Boot and Golden Glove is well and truly on.

In terms of goalscorers, usual suspect Erling Haaland tops the table with 14 strikes.

ALSO READ: Premier League points table LIVE: Arsenal tops standings on New Year’s eve before 2024

The Golden Glove race, however, is tight as of now, with three keepers joint-top with six clean sheets each - Alisson Becker of Liverpool, Andre Onana of Manchester United and Jordan Pickford of Everton.

Aston Villa, which is enjoying an excellent season under Unai Emery, has Ollie Watkins leading the playmaking charts with eight assists.

Premier League 2023-24 leaderboard
Golden Boot
1. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) - 14 goals
2. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - 12 goals
2. Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) - 12 goals
4. Jarred Bowen (West Ham United) - 11 goals
4. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) - 11 goals
Golden Glove
1. Alisson Becker (Liverpool) - 6 clean sheets
1. Andre Onana (Manchester United) - 6 clean sheets
1. Jordan Pickford (Everton) - 6 clean sheets
4. Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace) - 5 clean sheets
4. Bernd Leno (Fulham) - 5 clean sheets
Assists
1. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) - 8
2. Pedro Neton (Wolves) - 7
2. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - 7
2. Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United) - 7
5. Julian Alvarez (Manchester City ) - 6

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
