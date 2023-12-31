With the first-half of the Premier League coming to an end, the race for the Golden Boot and Golden Glove is well and truly on.
In terms of goalscorers, usual suspect Erling Haaland tops the table with 14 strikes.
ALSO READ: Premier League points table LIVE: Arsenal tops standings on New Year’s eve before 2024
The Golden Glove race, however, is tight as of now, with three keepers joint-top with six clean sheets each - Alisson Becker of Liverpool, Andre Onana of Manchester United and Jordan Pickford of Everton.
Aston Villa, which is enjoying an excellent season under Unai Emery, has Ollie Watkins leading the playmaking charts with eight assists.
Premier League 2023-24 leaderboard
Golden Boot
Golden Glove
Assists
Latest on Sportstar
- Premier League 2023-24 stats: Haaland leads Golden Boot race; Alisson, Onana top of Golden Glove
- Murray reveals 2024 could be his last on Tour
- Premier League points table LIVE: Arsenal tops standings on New Year’s eve before 2024
- World Records broken in 2023: Shooters shine, Sumit Antil on cloud nine
- PKL LIVE Score, Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors: Lineups out as Fazel’s Giants takes on Maninder’s Warriors; Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls later; Pro Kabaddi League 2023 updates
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE